Family of Long Island native held hostage in Gaza speaks out

PLAINVIEW, Long Island (WABC) -- It has been 181 days since Omer Neutra disappeared into Gaza. A 22-year-old kid from Long Island whose parents -181 days later - have a message for anyone demanding an unconditional ceasefire.

"I think a ceasefire without release of hostages would be horrible," said his mother, Orna Neutra.

"It's a death penalty to the hostages," added his father, Ronen Neutra.

Orna and Ronen have been traveling the world to pressure policymakers to reach a deal involving the hostages. About a hundred are still in captivity - five of them, like Omer, are Americans.

"He's very Athletic, loves the NBA, follows football - has fantasy football leagues. An all-American kid," Orna said.

For months, the Biden Administration refrained from publicly pressuring Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to reach a deal. But after last week's accidental bombing of an aid truck that killed seven, including an American citizen, Biden is said to have unleashed his anger on Netanyahu in a tense call.

He demanded an immediate ceasefire, calling for Israel to dramatically increase humanitarian assistance, open additional crossings and reduce violence against civilians and workers.

But how would those changes affect the hostages? The Neutras hope as much pressure is being put on Hamas to release them as on Israel to end the war.

"Imagine God forbid something happens here... an invasion from north or south and thousands of people die and hundreds abducted from their beds babies and elderly people. I mean how would the US respond? It has a duty to protect its people it has a duty to bring them back," said Ronen.

