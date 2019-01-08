WRONGFULLY ACCUSED

Family of man wrongfully accused by activist Shaun King in Jazmine Barnes' shooting speaks out

EMBED </>More Videos

Family of man wrongfully accused by activist Shaun King in Jazmine Barnes' shooting speaks out

By
HOUSTON --
The family of a man whose photo went viral on social media as a possible suspect in the murder of 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes is telling everyone to "back off."

Hailey Cantrell said despite the arrests of two suspects in the murder case, as recently as Monday, there have been threatening comments on her Facebook page regarding her uncle, Robert Cantrell.

"I hear, 'Someone is going to rape, torture and murder the women and children in your family," Hailey read from one comment.

Photos of her uncle were widely circulated starting last Friday. In a now-deleted Twitter post, activist Shaun King, who has one million followers, posted Cantrell's mugshot and wrote, "We've had 20 people call or email us and say he is a racist, violent (expletive) and always has been. Just tell me everything you know."

As a white man with blue eyes, he resembles the sketch the Harris County Sheriff's Office released last week. Even his niece was afraid it was him.

"I'm not going to lie, I teared up," Cantrell said.

The sheriff's office now believes the sketch is of a witness that Jazmine's sisters remembered and has said all evidence shows the little girl and her family were innocent victims.

Eric Black, 20, is charged with capital murder. Larry Woodruffe, 24, is in jail on an unrelated charge, but he is believed to be the shooter, according to our sister station KTRK-TV in Houston. Both are African American.

"I just want everyone to back off. The truth is out. It had nothing to do with us, nothing to do with my uncle at all," Hailey said.

King did not respond Monday to repeated requests for comment.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingchild killedwrongfully accusedTexas
(Copyright ©2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
WRONGFULLY ACCUSED
Wrongly convicted man set free after decade behind bars
2 men imprisoned for rape have convictions overturned
National Action Network honors wrongfully accused man on Thanksgiving
Wrongfully-accused truck driver fired over accounting error
More wrongfully accused
Top Stories
Mayor de Blasio announces health care for all NYC residents
AccuWeather: Watching potential weekend system
Fire engulfs New Jersey house in flames, injuring 1
Police: Man randomly punches child, teen in Brooklyn
Sanitation truck struck, killed woman in the Bronx, police say
Police: Driver attempts to abduct woman at gunpoint in Westchester Co.
Lead paint found at LI pre-K after student tests positive for poisoning
Trump to address nation amid government shutdown
Show More
Report: Sears reaches 11th-hour deal to stay in business
Prowler spent three hours licking doorbell at home
Elderly man robbed at gunpoint in Bronx senior living facility
3 teens charged in murder of Jersey City 16-year-old boy
Man in crash talks about firefighter's fatal fall during rescue
More News