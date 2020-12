Sorrowful family speaks out after body of Bronx woman identified

EMBED >More News Videos Police have identified a woman whose badly decomposed body was discovered in the Bronx over the summer.

EMBED >More News Videos See the moment a SpaceX unmanned test launch concluded with a fiery crash landing.

EMBED >More News Videos Police say a 45-year-old man and a 28-year-old woman, part of a voluntary ambulance squad, responded to that location for reports of a patient experiencing "difficult breathing."

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- A sorrowful family speaks out after the body of a Bronx woman found over the summer was identified on Tuesday night "I wish you'd come back to us. I guess we'll see you on the other side mommy. I love you so much mom," Rachel Lopez' daughter Victoria said.As the saying goes, time heals all wounds. But sometimes it hurts so much, no amount of time can make the pain disappear.It's been more than a year since Victoria got to hold her mother or tell her mother "I love you."The last time she spoke to her mother, she told her she was pregnant."I told her to keep it a secret. And she never even got to meet my daughter. And it just hurts you know," Victoria said.Police believe 47-year-ld Rachel Lopez was murdered.But so far, there are no leads on a potential suspect.No one is being questioned, and there is no word on a possible motive.Lopez' remains were found badly decomposed.She was found in the back of a building in the Longwood section less than a mile from home.Her family says there's nothing unusual about this location. Lopez would often visit friends around here.She went missing in September of 2019. Her body was found nine months later in July.It took more than four months for police to confirm it was her."It was heartbreaking to me that I felt like they didn't care about my mom," Lopez' daughter Celeste said. "Until a body showed up. But when she was just missing it was like, she'll come back, maybe she's just out. You know, but I knew something was wrong."Lopez' sister Erica says that she could have her own problems but was always there for her family -- no matter what.Now her family, her three daughters, her son and her two grandchildren, is asking someone to be there for her."You don't want nothing to happen to your mom so please if you have anything that you want to tell us just tell us and please go to the police, anything," Victoria said.The family has set up a GoFundMe to help bring justice to her death.----------