Sorrowful family speaks out after body of Bronx woman identified

"I wish you'd come back to us. I guess we'll see you on the other side mommy. I love you so much mom," Rachel Lopez' daughter Victoria said.
As the saying goes, time heals all wounds. But sometimes it hurts so much, no amount of time can make the pain disappear.
It's been more than a year since Victoria got to hold her mother or tell her mother "I love you."
The last time she spoke to her mother, she told her she was pregnant.
"I told her to keep it a secret. And she never even got to meet my daughter. And it just hurts you know," Victoria said.
TOP NEWS | SpaceX's Starship test launch from Texas site failed upon return to Earth
Police believe 47-year-ld Rachel Lopez was murdered.
But so far, there are no leads on a potential suspect.
No one is being questioned, and there is no word on a possible motive.
Lopez' remains were found badly decomposed.
She was found in the back of a building in the Longwood section less than a mile from home.
Her family says there's nothing unusual about this location. Lopez would often visit friends around here.
ALSO READ | EMS unit lured with bogus call, robbed in New York City
She went missing in September of 2019. Her body was found nine months later in July.
It took more than four months for police to confirm it was her.
"It was heartbreaking to me that I felt like they didn't care about my mom," Lopez' daughter Celeste said. "Until a body showed up. But when she was just missing it was like, she'll come back, maybe she's just out. You know, but I knew something was wrong."
Lopez' sister Erica says that she could have her own problems but was always there for her family -- no matter what.
Now her family, her three daughters, her son and her two grandchildren, is asking someone to be there for her.
"You don't want nothing to happen to your mom so please if you have anything that you want to tell us just tell us and please go to the police, anything," Victoria said.
The family has set up a GoFundMe to help bring justice to her death.
----------
* More Bronx news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip