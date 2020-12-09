Police identify badly decomposed body of Bronx woman found in July

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8617252" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> CeFaan Kim reports on the alarming crime stat in New York City.

BRONX, New York (WABC) -- Police have identified a woman whose badly decomposed body was discovered in the Bronx over the summer.Authorities identified the victim as 47-year-old Bronx resident Rachel Lopez.Her remains were discovered back on July 27, in the back of a building on Intervale Avenue.Police ruled her death a homicide.So far there are no suspects in the case.Police are asking anyone with information to come forward.----------