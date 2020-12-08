92-year-old woman killed, firefighter injured in Mount Vernon house fire

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8589737" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Patients have experienced symptoms ranging from nausea and anxiety to loss of consciousness, doctors said.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=8524454" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Marcus Solis has an update on a raging fire in the East Village.

MOUNT VERNON, New York (WABC) -- An elderly woman was killed in a house fire in Mount Vernon on Tuesday.The Mount Vernon Fire Department received a call around 4:55 p.m. for a house fire on the corner of East Prospect Avenue and Hudson Avenue.They say a 92-year-old woman was killed due to smoke inhalation and heat.In addition, officials say one firefighter was injured after falling down the stairs.There is no word yet on his condition.The fire which extended to a second alarm was placed under control.The cause of the fire remains under investigation.----------