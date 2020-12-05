Raging fire in East Village damages historic church

By Eyewitness News
EAST VILLAGE, Manhattan (WABC) -- First responders are working to put out a massive fire in the East Village Saturday morning.

FDNY officials say the 6-alarm fire began on the first floor of a 5-story vacant building at East Seventh Street in the East Village around 5 a.m.
As the fire developed, it then spread to the Middle Collegiate Church located at 112 Second Avenue, behind the initial building.

Citizen App video near the scene shows the wild flames.
Over 100 firefighters are responding to the incident.

The 5-story building where the fire broke out, was vacant due to an accidental fire that occurred earlier in the year on February 20.

Fire marshals say that fire was electrical and was caused by building wiring.

Meanwhile, the church involved in the fire was built in 1892 and has been linked to key historical events in American history.

"Unfortunately, it seems like it was pretty bad -- the sanctuary is not in good shape and we have some beautiful Tiffany stain glass windows that are gone," Middle Collegiate Church Minister Amanda Ashcraft said. "Horribly sad day for our congregation and for this neighborhood."

Firefighters are trying to save the steeple. The church houses about 1,300 congregants.

Ashcraft arrived on the scene just after the church caught fire.

"God is also weeping right here with us, this is not anything that makes God happy -- not part of God's plan and God will be here with us as we rebuild from this moment," Ashcraft said.

Rev. Jacqui Lewis posted a statement on Middle Collegiate Church's website and on Twitter.


There's no word yet on what sparked the fire.

Officials say the roof and floors of the vacant building have collapsed, in addition to the roof of the church.

They say there are no injuries and operations are ongoing. Approximately 44 units and 198 members are working on the scene.

St. Mark's Place from Second Avenue to E Sixth Street and E Seventh Street from First Avenue to Second Avenue are closed to traffic.

