Family files lawsuit after boy injured in schoolyard game in Brooklyn

EMBED </>More Videos

AJ Ross reports on the school assault in Brooklyn.

By
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (WABC) --
The family of a 6-year-old boy injured during a schoolyard game is suing.

The mother says her son was kicked repeatedly in his groin at PS 178 in Brooklyn, and says the school isn't doing enough to protect children.

The mother says the boy was tormented by the cruel game both inside and outside the school. She says her son is still passing blood through his urine and school administrators knew the severity of this situation but did little to stop it.

"Anytime someone is hurting you or they try to do something to you, you have to tell mom," said Sharene Savoy as she tightly embraced her son Timir.

She gets emotional when she describes how he was recently targeted by bullies at PS 178 through a ruthless game.

"I was horrified," she said. "I've never heard of this game and if they were aware of it why wasn't it stopped?"

Savoy says the popular game among first graders calls for a student to be kicked and punched in their private area, and school administrators allegedly knew kids were playing it. When Timir complained of pain while urinating in early May, Savoy confronted school officials.

"There was a teacher that had entered and she says oh they're playing, the kids play that here all the time."

She says she made several complaints to the principal and assistant principal as the bullying continued and Timir suffered. On Wednesday, joined by her attorney Sanford Rubenstein, a $5.5 million lawsuit was filed against the Department of Education.

"The principal and assistant principal had notice of what was going on, they knew this was going on in the school, they knew that this child was suffering," said Rubenstein.

In response to the accusations an Education Department spokeswoman released the following statement: "This troubling incident was immediately and appropriately addressed by the school. Disciplinary action was swiftly taken, and the students have been provided with counseling support."

Savoy and Rubenstein now hope to make their case before a jury. In the meantime Timir is still receiving treatment for his injuries.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
lawsuitschoolchild injuredBrownsvilleBrooklynNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Show More
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Trump lashes out at Michael Cohen after guilty plea
Daughter saves mother who was pushed in front of moving train
More News