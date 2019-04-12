All Fisher-Price 'Rock 'n Play' models recalled due to reports of death

The company said customers should immediately stop using the product and contact Fisher-Price for a refund or voucher. This recall affects nearly 4.7 million products.
Since the product was introduced in 2009, Fisher-Price has confirmed at least 32 infant fatalities inside 'Rock 'n Play' sleepers after babies rolled over while unrestrained.
Last week, the CPSC and Fisher-Price issued a warning about the sleeper, alerting parents to stop using the sleeper as soon as babies can roll over. Yet days later, a Consumer Reports investigation revealed that the sleeper was responsible for far more deaths and advised parents to stop using infant inclined sleep products for unsupervised sleep altogether.
Last week, Fisher-Price released a statement on Twitter, stating that the company stands by the safety of the "Rock 'n Play Sleeper."
"It is essential that the product warnings and instructions are always followed. We will continue to do all we can to ensure that parents and caregivers have the information necessary to create a safe sleep environment for infants. That is why we also provide guidance about how to use our products on the front of the product packaging, in the product instructions, and on our website," the company tweeted.
If you or someone you know has this product, you can visit Fisher-Price online at www.service.mattel.com and click on "Recalls & Safety Alerts" or at 866-812-6518 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET Monday through Friday for more information.