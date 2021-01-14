Family & Parenting

Baby boom resulting from coronavirus pandemic quarantine, hospital finds

INDIANAPOLIS, Indiana -- It probably doesn't come as a surprise to learn a baby boom seems to be starting nine months after coronavirus quarantines began.

At least it is at one Indiana hospital.

Deliveries are up 30% compared to last January at Community Health Network in Indianapolis.

Dr. Julia Kearney says they're expecting 70% more newborns by March.

After speaking with colleagues in other states, Dr. Kearney expects to see more babies born around the country, as long as people are stuck at home.

Kearney says she thinks it is kind of a silver lining.

"The only thing we get in this pandemic is time with your immediate family," she said.

ALSO READ: Betty White plans to celebrate 99th birthday in quarantine
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
family & parentingindianabirthbabiesbabycoronaviruscoronavirus pandemiccovid 19 pandemiccovid 19
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
1 dead, 3 critically injured in incident inside Queens Village apartment
Jones Beach mega-site opens, 2nd COVID variant cluster confirmed
Powerball jackpot hits $640M as Mega Millions grows to $750M
FBI offers chilling details of planned protests, NJ asks for public's help
VACCINE TRACKER: Where you can get the COVID-19 shot in NYC
Trump impeached after Capitol riot in historic second charge
E-scooter caused fire that injured 12, including children in Bronx
Show More
2 suspects break in, vandalize CT middle school
AccuWeather: Mild and cloudy
COVID Live Updates: Promising trials for Johnson & Johnson's 1 dose vaccine
WHO team arrives in Wuhan to investigate pandemic origins
Andrew Yang officially announces NYC mayoral run
More TOP STORIES News