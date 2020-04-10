Coronavirus News: Brooklyn couple's dazzling date nights shine light during pandemic

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6360149" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Dan Krauth reports nearly five months after the coronavirus pandemic started, thousands of families in New York still haven't been able to visit their loved homes in nursing homes

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) -- A Brooklyn couple has found creative ways to keep their date nights fresh and exciting during the pandemic.High school sweethearts Jasmin and Dean Gaskin fell in love young."We've been together for 20 years and married for five," Jasmin Gaskin said.Their wedding took place in Cabo, Mexico, a place they were supposed to return to this year to celebrate a milestone anniversary."Because of COVID it wasn't a reality," Dean Gaskin said.Jasmin Gaskin says the couple wasn't comfortable eating at restaurants, but they love date nights.So they took it upon themselves to get creative, taking date night wherever they wanted, like the Brooklyn Bridge."I'm a sucker for nice views, food and views," Jasmine Gaskin said.They ordered takeout and set up a table with impressive decor."I'm a decor guy," Dean Gaskin said. "We went to Century 21, TJ Maxx and bought table settings, succulent plants."Another evening date night was at Coney Island, where the pair had candles carefully laid on the sand.All those items were packed neatly in a suitcase in the back of their car.They say it's a labor of love that's well worth it.So far the couple has had four date nights.They always look to change the vibe, but never forget the reason and meaning behind each one of them."Keeping it simple during this time is key, especially romance, you can always go to the fancy restaurants and buy jewelry, but those things are limited, taking it back to the essence," Gaskin said.