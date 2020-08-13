MTA not impressed by wedding party's Fifth Avenue photo shoot

Video of the event surfaced on social media on Aug. 9, which prompted a response from the MTA.
"Congratulations and we wish you all the best, but please stay out of the bus lane," the MTA said on Twitter.
ARE YOU A BUS?— MTA. Wear a Mask. Stop the Spread. (@MTA) August 11, 2020
(Congratulations and we wish you all the best, but please stay out of the bus lane) https://t.co/iAHZl2b1KV
The video shows the group lined up across the street while photographers took shots of them.
Traffic, including an ambulance and a bus, was backed up as the group snapped pictures.
According to the photographer, the EMTs inside the ambulance congratulated the couple and urged people not to get upset.
