Day care worker fired for leaving nasty note in boy's lunch

By
KINGWOOD, Texas -- A mother in Kingwood, Texas was stunned to find a note in her 5-year-old child's lunchbox that told her to put her child on a diet.

Francesca, the child's mother, put a note to day care workers in her child's lunchbox. The note said, "Please tell my son that his mommy loves him so much and that I'm thinking about him."

Francesca said when she got the lunchbox back, someone had written on the note, "No! Put him on a diet and go away!"

"It took a minute to register, what I even saw and I just kept re-reading it and I just stood there for a minute," said Francesca.

She said she had never had a problem with the Rocking Horse day care until this incident.

A director at the Rocking Horse day care in Kingwood said he was sorry for the incident and the employee who wrote the comment was terminated.

