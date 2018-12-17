FAMILY & PARENTING

Identical twin sisters deliver babies just hours apart on their birthday

By
NEW YORK (WABC) --
Two identical twin sisters celebrated their birthday last week by each welcoming new additions to their families hours apart.

Crystal Rothman and Pearl Yeung, 34, each gave birth to their first child on their birthday, December 9, just seven hours apart.

The sisters knew that they might deliver within the same week, but when one sister's water broke on December 8, things got really interesting the next day, their birthday.


Crystal gave birth to Sydney Isabel Rothman at 2:45 a.m. at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut.

Pearl then gave birth to Oliver Theodore Kuang over 6 hours later at 9:13 a.m. at New York Presbyterian Hospital.

Crystal and Pearl communicated and checked in on each other throughout their deliveries through video chat.

Both moms and babies are doing well as their families cannot believe how blessed they are this holiday season.

----------
* More New York City news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
*Follow us on YouTube
*
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familytwinssiblingsbirthbaby deliverybabiesfamilyNew York CityConnecticut
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Do moms share more of the holiday to-do list burden?
Why do we kiss under mistletoe?
Why do you get lumps of coal for Christmas?
Man recovering from paralysis stands for first time to propose
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
Woman slashes Bronx bus rider who tried to pet her dog, police say
NYPD: Sex offender in attempted abduction may have more victims
Statue of Liberty climber Therese Okoumou found guilty
Suspect surrenders in mom's murder near newborn daughter
Changes coming in Holland Tunnel decorations controversy
Firefighter accused of impersonating cop, questioning woman
Family of woman wrongfully shot by police suing NYPD
Deer poacher ordered to repeatedly watch 'Bambi'
Show More
Warning: Large coyote or fox on the loose in Westchester
Gov. Cuomo proposes legalizing marijuana as part of 2019 agenda
Family asks for holiday cards for terminally ill 4-year-old
2 cats found inside buckets, new surveillance of suspect
LI day care owner in court after toddlers found in street
More News