FAMILY & PARENTING

Miracle Baby: Girl born 13 weeks early at 1 pound, 4 ounces heads home

EAST MEADOW, Long Island (WABC) --
The smallest baby ever born at Nassau University Medical Center, weighing in at just 1 pound, 4 ounces, has finally gone home.

Hannah Bella Rodriguez, dubbed the "Miracle Baby," was introduced Monday by Nassau County Executive Laura Curran and hospital staff members who helped care for her after she was born on July 11.

She was officially discharged in a special ceremony at 11 a.m. and now weighs 5 pounds, 5 ounces.

Rodriguez was born 13 weeks premature, and at the time mom Jennifer Pena de Mena received an emergency C-section, she was the size of an average adult's hand.


"There's many patients around the gestational age that don't make it," NUMC Dr. John Riggs said. " They don't survive, or have some serious problems."

Pena de Mena wasn't due until October, but she was admitted to the hospital in June with pregnancy complications. When Hannah's heart rate started to decline, doctors decided to deliver the baby early, in July.

"I was so scared, but they helped me a lot," she said. "I was crying in the surgery room, but they hold my hands and they told me everything is for your baby."

The little girl, one of 450,000 children who are born premature in America each year, was able to grow and stabilize.

Pena de Mena thanked the doctors and nurses.

"I never lost my faith," she said. "She's always going to be my beautiful baby, and I love her."

She said her little girl is continuing to attend premature baby appointments.

"I know everything is going to be OK," she said.

----------
* More Long Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
familylaura curranbirthbabypregnancyNassau CountyEast Meadow
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
FAMILY & PARENTING
Pizza shop manager drives 7 hours for delivery to dying man
Boy's pumpkin from late grandpop returned after being stolen
Officer suing NYPD over 'harsh' conditions for pumping milk
Military dad surprises 1st grade daughter at LI school
More Family & Parenting
Top Stories
LIVE: Firefighters battling 6-alarm fire in Dover, NJ
Person shot by security guard while trying to break into news station
Innocent man killed in road rage crash on his way to work
Hurricane Willa approaches land as Category 4 storm
Pizza deliveryman once detained, arrested in domestic incident
Tourist charged after crashing drone into Midtown building
Person of interest ID'd in UWS murder of 70-year-old woman
Rae Carruth released from prison after girlfriend's murder
Show More
Reported Trump plan to change 'gender' definition sparks fury
Bronx grocery store owner fatally shoots would-be robber
3 more Proud Boys members arrested in Manhattan clash
Undelivered mail found in woods in Westchester County
Swastikas spray-painted inside Target store on Long Island
More News