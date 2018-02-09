BABY CLOTHING

Tynkle Tykes underwear is clothing for better potty training

HOUSTON, Texas --
Parents who complete the potty training process with their child know it's a major milestone, but getting there can be messy and expensive.

Sarah Harding decided to start potty training her daughter Violet at 18 months old.

According to Harding, she didn't know how to start or in what direction the training should go.

At first, Harding put Violet in Pull-Ups, but, to her, it was still like buying diapers.

Besides the $25 to $40 per box expense, the Pull-Ups felt like a diaper, so Violet treated it like one. At that point, that was when she heard about Lauren Cornay and her business Tynkle Tykes.

"I came up with Tynkle Tykes, because as a mom, potty training can be very frustrating, and also it can cost a lot of money," Cornay said.

Cornay first decided to ditch the Pull-Ups and put her son in regular underwear.

"But then he was soaking through his clothes and I was doing so much laundry, " Cornay recalled.

She then created an underwear specifically for potty training.

"I get regular underwear and sew a lining in the underwear, and you just put a disposable pad inside," Cornay demonstrated. "Once the pad has been soaked or leaked on, you take it out and throw the underwear in the wash."

Cornay says this process is a faster transition, and your child could be potty-trained within two weeks.

"Instead of going from diapers to Pull-Ups to underwear, we're going from diapers to underwear," Cornay points out.

Tynkle Tykes underwear cost $10 per pair and a box of pads costs $6 for 20.

