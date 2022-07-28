'Fashion without Trashin' is not your usual consignment shop

In the quaint little town of Hastings on Hudson stands 'Fashion without Trashin' and it's not your usual consignment shop.

Jade Myers opened the store last year.

"We try not to buy anything new to create this store. We consider ourselves a sustainable boutique - we have secondhand and vintage," Myers said.

Myers opened the store after watching her dad sell guitars on eBay. Now, at 35, she is repurposing what most women love - clothes.

"I learned from a young age a lot of things were reusable - they didn't have to be thrown away," Myers added.

Myers carefully chooses secondhand clothing --- but it is the dressed made from used shirts that she designs that catch the most attention.

The used shirts are mostly from donations, and there are options.

"You can custom-order your size, you can pick the color and we pick out the shirts that go into it," she says.

One dress was made from five to six used men's shirts-they were cleaned and sewn together. The final product is so comfortable.

"It's great - some of these are cotton and linen, so they are great, breathable fabric," Myers added.

Myers even repurposes old jewelry. She has one vintage necklace that was a bell.

"We have to check all the hardware and see if it's usable," she says.

She has an eye for second-hand fashion.

"For me, this is a lifelong, lifestyle passion," she says.

She is living her first-hand dream.

