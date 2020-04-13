glam lab

How to cut men's hair during the coronavirus pandemic quarantine

By Johanna Trupp
LONG ISLAND CITY (WABC) -- During the coronavirus pandemic quarantine, self-care and grooming appointments have been postponed indefinitely.

When it comes to haircuts, most women can let their hair grow out a bit until they can get back to the salon. However, men's hair can look messy FAST.

So, who's left to clean them up? Well, whoever they're stuck inside in quarantine...

Before I hacked away at my boyfriend's hair, I instilled the help of a professional. I called my stylist, Ryan Austin from IGK Salon SoHo for some guidance and basic tips (and it made my boyfriend feel a whole lot better).

Here's a simple step-by-step tutorial on how to clean up and trim up your man's locks... without adding any more stress in lockdown!

Whether you're buzzing or snipping with shears, look no further than this special episode of Glam Lab.

Follow Jo on Instagram for a behind-the-scenes and watch Glam Lab each week for more beauty tips, tricks, and trends!
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
style & fashionlong island citynew york citynew yorkmanhattancoronavirus new york cityhair stylingcoronavirus helpcoronavirus new jerseycoronaviruscoronavirus long islandcoronavirus pandemiccoronavirus new yorkcoronavirus tipshairstyleshairbeautyglam labbeauty productsfashionfamilybeauty & lifestyleoriginals
Copyright © 2020 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
GLAM LAB
Relax in a volcanic sand bath at Sojo Spa in NJ
How do celebs get styled for the red carpet?
Win an Oscar with this GOLD face mask
The facial ALL the celebs want for the Oscars
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
AccuWeather Alert: Tornado watch in NJ; High wind warning
High winds cause damage across the Tri-State
50 NYC education employees dead of coronavirus
Cuomo says ' the worst is over if we continue to be smart'
Cuomo announces 6-state collaboration to combat coronavirus
Bronx man loses brother, mother to coronavirus with 24 hours
Widespread transmission in NYC, but moving in the right direction
Show More
Metro-North announces 1st COVID-19 related fatality
NYPD loses 3 more members to coronavirus
LIVE: Gov. Murphy holds briefing as death toll rises to 2,443
Sanders endorses former rival Biden for president
293 workers at meat packing plant test positive for COVID-19
More TOP STORIES News