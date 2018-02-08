STYLE & FASHION

Fashion Forward: A new way to report inappropriate sexual behavior in the industry

Kemberly Richardson reports on a new way to report inappropriate sexual behavior in the fashion industry.

Kristina Romanova is a high-fashion model who has experienced her fair share of uncomfortable situations at work.

She started her career when she was just 16 years old and says when faced with men who sometimes would be touchy on set, she didn't know how to deal with that.

Many others in the industry have been in the same predicament.

But this dilemma reaches far beyond just models.

Makeup artist, stylists, photographer assistants and others have been in Kristina's shoes.

Well, she has now teamed up with fashion attorney Antoniette Costa and created the Humans of Fashion Foundation.

The just launched website is staffed with top lawyers and law firms, doctors, counselors and therapist who will work with anyone in the fashion industry who believes he or she has been the victim of some form of harassment.

If needed the work will be pro-bono.

The women hope to change the way the industry operates modeling their platform after other movements like #MeToo and Time's Up.

For more information, go to http://www.humansoffashion.org

