Rapper Fat Joe holds fundraiser for families of Bronx fire victims

By Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) -- Fat Joe may be known for "leaning back," but on Saturday, the Bronx native gave back to his community by hosting a fundraiser for the victims of an horrific apartment building fire.

The Grammy-nominated rapper hosted the fundraiser Saturday on the radio at New York's HOT 97 and its sister station 107.5 WBLS from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. for families of the 17 victims who died in the apartment fire on January 9, in the Tremont section.

"When the cameras are off and three or four months from now people are really going to need the help and we just want to be here to supply that help and both stations are embedded in the community," said TT Torrez with HOT 97.

And there have been families forced out of their homes.

"It's 14 degrees outside right now," Fat Joe said. "People are homeless, people are displaced, we gotta help them as much as we can."

He's already raised more than $1 million on his own and he recruited more star power, including Remy Ma, A Boogie and Cardi B, who who previously volunteered to pay for all the funerals.
New York City Mayor Eric Adams announced Wednesday that the rapper had offered the financial relief for victims of the Bronx fire.



"I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal," Cardi B said.


Bronx native French Montana and the legendary Kurtis Blow also joined the effort.

You can donate now to Fat Joe's fundraiser by visiting fatjoe.me/donatebronx -- 100% of the money goes to the city's Bronx relief fund, which at last check, topped $2.5 million.

The rapper says people from across the city and beyond should care about the fire victims.

"Why you wanna help the Bronx? Because next time it could be your borough, next time you could have an issue. So we need to come together as a community, as a village," Fat Joe said.

