1 person killed, several injured in deadly car crash in Brooklyn: Police

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11530011" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A beloved 4-year-old dog named Lala was electrocuted when she and the woman walking her stepped on a metal plate in Brooklyn Monday evening. Kemberly Richardson has the full story.

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (WABC) -- At least one person was killed, and several others were injured after two vehicles collided on a highway in Brooklyn Saturday morning.According to preliminary information, police say the accident occurred around 2:20 a.m. on Eastern Parkway and Rogers Avenue in Crown Heights.They say two vehicles collided.There were a total of five injuries and one person was pronounced dead on the scene.Police say the crash is under investigation.----------