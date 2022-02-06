1 person killed, several injured in deadly car crash in Brooklyn: Police

According to preliminary information, police say the accident occurred around 2:20 a.m. on Eastern Parkway and Rogers Avenue in Crown Heights.
They say two vehicles collided.
There were a total of five injuries and one person was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police say the crash is under investigation.
This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.
