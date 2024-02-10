2 killed after car fleeing police strikes two other vehicles in Orange County

WOODBURY, New York (WABC) -- Two people were killed after a car fleeing police struck two other vehicles in Orange County.
The crash happened around 10 p.m. Friday on Route 6 in Woodbury.
Two people in one of the cars that were struck died as a result of the impact.
The driver and a passenger in the car police were chasing fled the scene and remain at large.
