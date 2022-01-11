Police searching for suspect in fatal shooting at spa in Flushing, Queens

FLUSHING, Queens (WABC) -- Police are looking for a suspect involved in a shooting in Flushing, Queens.Officers responded to a call about an unconscious man at the Shangrong Spa on 41st Avenue Monday afternoon.Upon arrival officers found an unconscious 44-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his neck.The man was transported to NY Presbyterian Queens Hospital where he was pronounced dead.Witnesses told police the victim was arguing with another man before the shooting happened.The investigation is still ongoing.Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).