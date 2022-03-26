Fatal stabbing death of 35-year-old woman in Leonia under investigation

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11678405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.

LEONIA, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Leonia Police Department are investigating a homicide Saturday morning.The police department received a call from an apartment complex at 147 Grand Avenue near Overpeck Preserve around 10:00 a.m. that an occupant may have been the victim of a stabbing.When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Alicia Arnone dead from an apparent stab wound.The prosecutor and police department are currently investigating the incident.No other details have been released at this time.----------