Fatal stabbing death of 35-year-old woman in Leonia under investigation

LEONIA, New Jersey (WABC) -- The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office Major Crimes Unit and the Leonia Police Department are investigating a homicide Saturday morning.

The police department received a call from an apartment complex at 147 Grand Avenue near Overpeck Preserve around 10:00 a.m. that an occupant may have been the victim of a stabbing.



When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Alicia Arnone dead from an apparent stab wound.

The prosecutor and police department are currently investigating the incident.

No other details have been released at this time.

