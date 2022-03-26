Fatal stabbing death of 35-year-old woman in Leonia under investigation

The police department received a call from an apartment complex at 147 Grand Avenue near Overpeck Preserve around 10:00 a.m. that an occupant may have been the victim of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found 35-year-old Alicia Arnone dead from an apparent stab wound.
The prosecutor and police department are currently investigating the incident.
No other details have been released at this time.
