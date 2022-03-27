Man arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder in stabbing death of 35-year-old woman in Leonia, NJ

Thirty-nine-year-old Andrae Daniels was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, and possession of a weapon, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.
The arrest comes after the prosecutor's office and Leonia police department investigated the death of 35-year-old Alicia Arnone.
The police department got a call from an apartment complex at 147 Grand Avenue near Overpeck Preserve Saturday morning that a resident may have been the victim of a stabbing.
When officers arrived, they found Arnone dead from an apparent stab wound.
Daniels is currently being held at the Bergen County Jail.
