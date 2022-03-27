Man arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder in stabbing death of 35-year-old woman in Leonia, NJ

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=11678405" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.

LEONIA, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in Leonia, New Jersey on Sunday.Thirty-nine-year-old Andrae Daniels was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, and possession of a weapon, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.The arrest comes after the prosecutor's office and Leonia police department investigated the death of 35-year-old Alicia Arnone.The police department got a call from an apartment complex at 147 Grand Avenue near Overpeck Preserve Saturday morning that a resident may have been the victim of a stabbing.When officers arrived, they found Arnone dead from an apparent stab wound.Daniels is currently being held at the Bergen County Jail.----------