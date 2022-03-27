Man arrested, charged with 1st-degree murder in stabbing death of 35-year-old woman in Leonia, NJ

EMBED <>More Videos

Police investigating after woman stabbed in Leonia

LEONIA, New Jersey (WABC) -- A man was arrested in connection with the stabbing death of a woman in Leonia, New Jersey on Sunday.

Thirty-nine-year-old Andrae Daniels was arrested and charged with first-degree murder, and possession of a weapon, according to Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella.

The arrest comes after the prosecutor's office and Leonia police department investigated the death of 35-year-old Alicia Arnone.

The police department got a call from an apartment complex at 147 Grand Avenue near Overpeck Preserve Saturday morning that a resident may have been the victim of a stabbing.

When officers arrived, they found Arnone dead from an apparent stab wound.

Daniels is currently being held at the Bergen County Jail.

Featured video is from previous coverage



ALSO READ | NYPD launching quality-of-life initiative; critics fear return to 'broken windows'
EMBED More News Videos

The NYPD announced a citywide initiative to crack down on quality of life offenses, which critics say reinstates so-called "broken windows" policing. NJ Burkett has the story.



----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More New Jersey news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
leonianew jerseybergen countymurderwoman killednanny arrestedstabbing
Copyright © 2022 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Hollywood gets ready for its biggest night: The Oscars
On The Red Carpet: Oscar Sunday Preview
Oscars predictions: Sandy Kenyon has his picks for top awards
Can the Saint Peter's Peacocks prevail vs North Carolina?
AccuWeather: Cooler shower
Man stabbed to death after possible fender bender in the Bronx
NYC planning to remove homeless encampments from streets
Show More
Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight
7-year-old girl shot on Long Island
Man dies after being shot twice in the head in Queens
Funeral held for 87-year-old grandmother shoved to her death
Be Kind: NJ woman cheers up veteran father with car parade
More TOP STORIES News