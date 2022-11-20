Family member taken into custody in Queens triple murders, awaiting extradition to NY: Police

Police say the relative of the three women who were killed in Queens was in Virginia police custody and is now in the process of being extradited back to NY.

SPRINGFIELD GARDENS, Queens (WABC) -- Police say a family member of the three victims who were stabbed to death in Queens is now in custody.

The man was found by law enforcement in Virginia and is in the process of being extradited back to New York.

The victims-- ages 26, 47, and 68 -- were found fatally stabbed at 146-39 182nd Street on Friday morning. A home health aide found them in their Jamaica home at around 10:30 a.m.

The aide's brother Ian Taylor told Eyewitness News that the women were like family to them.

"My sister worked with that little girl for almost 10 years," Taylor said. "Take care of that little girl. She couldn't speak, she couldn't walk, nothing. And they are such nice persons. I can't really believe this happened to them."

Family members say the 68-year-old victim was the mom to the 47-year-old woman and the stepmom to a 26-year-old woman, who was bedridden.

Police say two women were stabbed in the neck while one had severe head trauma.

All three were pronounced dead at the scene and authorities are calling the incident a family tragedy. An older man who lives in the basement of the home where the incident occurred was not hurt.

Police have not yet revealed a motive for the killings.

