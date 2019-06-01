Father and son reunion at diner ends in murder-suicide

NEW PALTZ, New York (WABC) -- A father and son are both dead after re-uniting at a diner in Ulster County.Police say Andrew Kartine, 58, and his 22-year-old son, Jeremy decided to meet at the Plaza Diner in New Paltz.They both got out of their cars and were talking in the parking lot, when the son shot his father.There was a police chase involving the son. He crashed his car and then shot himself.Police say they are still trying to figure out why the father and son decided to meet.----------