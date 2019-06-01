Father and son reunion at diner ends in murder-suicide

By Eyewitness News
NEW PALTZ, New York (WABC) -- A father and son are both dead after re-uniting at a diner in Ulster County.

Police say Andrew Kartine, 58, and his 22-year-old son, Jeremy decided to meet at the Plaza Diner in New Paltz.

They both got out of their cars and were talking in the parking lot, when the son shot his father.

There was a police chase involving the son. He crashed his car and then shot himself.

Police say they are still trying to figure out why the father and son decided to meet.

----------
* Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
ulster countymurdermurder suicide
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Child suffers from serious leg injury after being hit by ambulance in East Harlem
Former Jet Muhammad Wilkerson arrested for DWI
2 injured in Jersey Shore hit-and-run after bar fight, witnesses say
Building partially collapses in the Bronx
Video shows emergency landing on NJ beach
Virginia Beach shooting: City identifies 12 people killed
Virginia Beach shooting: 12 killed in shooting at municipal center
Show More
Virginia Beach shooting suspect worked for city for 15 years
Pride Month 2019 marks Stonewall's 50th anniversary
Crooks are running a new Social Security scam to get your money
Baffling break-in: Was Wi-Fi to home security system jammed?
Attackers accused of beating man at 7-Eleven in Queens
More TOP STORIES News