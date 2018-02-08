Father playing with his son in the Bronx slashed in face

MOTT HAVEN, Bronx (WABC) --
Police say a father playing with his young son in the Bronx was slashed in the face in what appears to have been a random attack.

They were out on the sidewalk, so his 2-year-old son saw all of it.

"I'm worried most about my son," the 41-year-old man said, still afraid to show his face. "He's having nightmares, he wakes up at night and he's screaming 'no, no, no.'"

The scar on his face has healed some since he was slashed on February 1.

The suspect, who was pictured on surveillance cameras, walked up from behind the victim on the sidewalk and out of nowhere, slashed his face with a knife.

"All he said was, 'F... your country' and then he cut me with the knife," the victim said.

That's why he believes the attack was racially motivated.

There was no robbery and he had never seen the man with the knife before.

Police describe the suspect as about 18-years-old, 5'10" and 180 pounds.

The victim was not seriously hurt, but police want to catch the man who did it, particularly because the attack was so random with no apparent motive for it.

