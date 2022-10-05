Candystore.com ranks most popular Halloween candy in the tri-state area

While every trick-or-treater has a favorite Halloween candy, it turns out each state does too.

While every trick-or-treater has a favorite Halloween candy, it turns out each state does too.

According to candystore.com, sour patch kids have proven the most popular in New York.

Tootsie Pops take the cake in New Jersey.

In Connecticut, they have a sweet tooth for Almond Joy.

Candystore.com looked at sales data from the past 15 years to come up with these rankings.

Data shows that America's favorite candy overall are Reese's Peanut Butter Cups.

ALSO READ | Exclusive: Tenant angry after hot steam from broken pipe repeatedly leaks into apartment

----------

* Get Eyewitness News Delivered

* Follow us on YouTube

* More local news

* Send us a news tip

* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts