FBI investigating deadly car explosion in Pennsylvania

The FBI is investigating a deadly car explosion in Allentown, Pennsylvania.Police say one person who was in the car is now dead.Video of the explosion's aftermath shows parts scattered throughout the street. Eyewitnesses say the blast shook their homes.Authorities have blocked off multiple roads in the area as a precaution.The Red Cross is opening a nearby shelter for anyone displaced by the explosion.The cause of the blast is still under investigation. ATF agents along with local and state police are on the scene.Jean Kreisher, who lives a half block from the scene, said that she's very concerned about her son.He usually gets dropped off after work near the corner where the blast happened.He has not returned any of her phone calls."I don't know what to do, I'm like lost. I'm trying to be brave for him, if it is him. I don't know what to do," she says.Police have cordoned off a large area.Sources said that the area may remain this way until Tuesday as ATF agents scour every inch of the blast area.----------