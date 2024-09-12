'We have not forgotten' | FBI seeking bin Laden associate 23 years after September 11 attacks

NEW YORK -- The FBI on Thursday sought the world's help in tracking down information about a Saudi man, Hamza Al Ghamdi, a close associate of Osama bin Laden who is believed to have held significant roles in al-Qaeda.

Al Ghamdi is believed to be overseas. There is no new information about his whereabouts but the FBI made a new pitch for information following the 23rd anniversary of the 9/11 attacks.

"We have not forgotten," said Christie M. Curtis, Acting Assistant Director in charge of the FBI's New York City Field Office. "Twenty-three years later, the FBI is still seeking justice for the victims of the September 11th attacks by continuing to seek those who desire to harm us. "

According to the FBI, Al Ghamdi was a trusted member of bin Laden's security detail in the period leading up to the September 11 attacks. He also operated al-Qaeda guesthouses near Kabul. He also worked alongside the late senior Al Qaeda leader Ayman Al-Zawahiri, embedding himself within the core of the terrorist group's operations.

Al Ghamdi also uses these names: Salih Saeed Albitaih Alghamdi, Hamza Salih Bin Sa'id Al-Ghamdi, Hamza Al Ghamidi.

