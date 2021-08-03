FCC Applications for WABC-TV

NEW YORK -- To learn about FCC applications regarding WABC-TV, Channel 7 (RF Channel 7) New York, New York click HERE.

On February 1, 2023, WABC Television (New York), LLC, licensee of WABC-TV, Channel 7 (RF Channel 7) New York, New York, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for renewal of its license. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit publicfiles.fcc.gov and search in WABC-TV's public file.