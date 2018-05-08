FDNY determines cause of fire that killed firefighter on Harlem movie set

FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson, 37, was killed battling a fire at a building being used as a movie set in Harlem. (fdny michael davidson)

Eyewitness News
HARLEM, Manhattan (WABC) --
Authorities have revealed the cause of a fire on a Harlem movie set that killed a firefighter in March.

Fire Marshals determined that heat from a boiler ventilation pipe ignited nearby combustible materials and caused the fire in the basement of a building on St. Nicholas Avenue.

Firefighter Michael Davidson was trapped and killed. He was posthumously promoted to Lieutenant.



Davidson, who was assigned to the nozzle with the responsibility of operating a hoseline to suppress the fire, became separated from his fellow firefighters as conditions rapidly were deteriorating.

Officials said after a desperate search to locate Davidson, he was found unconcious. He was transported to Harlem Hospital, where he died.

The building was home to the former St. Nick's Jazz Pub, a venerable bar that was closed in 2011.

At the time of the fire, the building was being used to film Edward Norton and Bruce Willis' upcoming film "Motherless Brooklyn."

RELATED: Remembering FDNY firefighter Michael Davidson

----------
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
building firefirefighter killedfdnyHarlemNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Mollie Tibbetts' family releases statement
Woman, child dead after AC unit malfunctions at motel
Woman groped, pushed down stairs at Brooklyn subway station
1 dead, 4 hurt when minivan and truck collide in Valley Stream
Hurricane Lane barrels towards land as Category 4 storm
CT daycare owner accused of leaving 6 children unattended
Singer Gretchen Wilson arrested at Connecticut airport
Union offers $500 to citizens who help NYPD restrain suspects
Show More
'Pure poison': Professor issues warning about coconut oil
More than 50 animals rescued in NJ animal cruelty investigation
Police: Tires slashed on 80 cars in 3rd incident in NJ town
Family desperate as driver sought in fatal NJ hit and run
Man exposes himself to woman on elevator in Manhattan
More News