FDNY hosts 'Medal Day' ceremony to honor city's bravest

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro presided over the FDNY Medal Day Ceremony at South Street Seaport in Manhattan.
Firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, fire marshals and officers were recognized for their courageous work.
There was also a posthumous award for firefighter Daniel Foley, who saved two children from a fire in 2019, just 11 months before his untimely death.
"There is not a more deserving Firefighter to receive this posthumous recognition than Firefighter Foley, who was revered among his peers and the members of this department," said Andrew Ansbro, President of the FDNY-Uniformed Firefighters Association.
The ceremony was scheduled for June 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19.
