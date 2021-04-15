Community & Events

FDNY hosts 'Medal Day' ceremony to honor city's bravest

By Eyewitness News
EMBED <>More Videos

FDNY hosts 'Medal Day' ceremony to honor city's bravest

MANHATTAN, New York (WABC) -- The heroic work of New York's bravest was honored on Wednesday.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and Fire Commissioner Daniel Nigro presided over the FDNY Medal Day Ceremony at South Street Seaport in Manhattan.

Firefighters, paramedics, EMTs, fire marshals and officers were recognized for their courageous work.

RELATED | FDNY firefighter killed in line of duty in Afghanistan honored in Bronx
EMBED More News Videos

The wife and three young daughters of fallen Firefighter Christopher Slutman were on hand to see the plaque dedicated in his honor.



There was also a posthumous award for firefighter Daniel Foley, who saved two children from a fire in 2019, just 11 months before his untimely death.

"There is not a more deserving Firefighter to receive this posthumous recognition than Firefighter Foley, who was revered among his peers and the members of this department," said Andrew Ansbro, President of the FDNY-Uniformed Firefighters Association.

The ceremony was scheduled for June 2020, but was postponed due to COVID-19.


----------
* Get Eyewitness News Delivered
* More Manhattan news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Submit a News Tip
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
community & eventsmanhattannew york citydaniel nigrofdnyawardfirefightersmayor bill de blasio
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
3-year-old boy dies in fall from 4th floor window in Harlem
Driver in crash that killed 5 was speeding in excess of 100 mph: PD
Man spends 2nd night in tree in Queens, still refusing to come down
Officers race through Brooklyn to save life of 1-year-old
FDNY commissioner to appear in court after firefighters suspended
VP Kamala Harris visits NJ in COVID vaccination push
What to know about religious exemptions for COVID vaccines
Show More
Columbus Day Parade returns to NYC
Brian Laundrie's father continues search in vast FL reserve
Dave Chappelle's Netflix special draws criticism from LGBTQ+ advocates
COVID News: Busy travel season expected despite pandemic
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
More TOP STORIES News