New York leaders react to federal judge abortion pill ruling

The status of a key abortion pill was left up in the air Friday night after a federal judge in Texas overturned the FDA's approval of mifepristone, which has been on the market for 23 years.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kacsmaryk, a Trump appointee, ruled to suspend the pregnancy-ending drug.

A short time later, a federal court in Washington blocked any attempt of "altering the status quo and rights as it relates to the availability of mifepristone" in plaintiff states - not nationwide.

The decision sparked reactions from political leaders nationwide.

"This is a drug that the FDA approved as safe 20 years ago and had proven to be safe for 20 years," said Vice President Kamala Harris in a statement reacting to the decision. "So this is a dangerous precedent."

New York Governor Kathy Hochul echoed a similar sentiment, and reassured New Yorkers that access to the abortion procedures remains accessible to those who need them in New York.

"I want to be very clear: Regardless of today's ruling, abortion access and care is still available in New York. For anyone who needs care, our state will welcome you with open arms," she stated. "Additionally, we are working with the federal government, governors, and partners across the country on solutions to prevent further infringement on care. I have also asked the legislature to consider actions to protect other medication abortion, including misoprostol, during current budget negotiations."

New York State Attorney General Letitia James also released a statement on the matter, stating: "The fight for reproductive justice is not over. New York will continue to do everything within its power to protect reproductive rights, because it should always be your body, and your choice."

Mayor Eric Adams described the decision as "cruel and inhumane," and insisted that "our administration will fight every day to stop efforts to control women's bodies, their choices, and their freedoms."

Taking to Twitter, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote, "This ruling from an activist judge is wildly out of step with the law and sets a dangerous new precedent."

If the two federal orders remain in conflict, the issue will likely be expedited to go before the Supreme Court.

The Justice Department said it will appeal the ruling in Texas.