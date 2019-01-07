CANARSIE, Brooklyn (WABC) --Mayor Bill de Blasio says what makes the loss of Firefighter Steven Pollard even more painful is that he comes from a family that has served the city for decades.
Pollard, 30, was just starting out. He had been on the job for just a year and a half, and was still a probationary firefighter, when he fell to his death Sunday night while responding to a crash on the Belt Parkway.
He was following in the steps of his father, retired fireman Ray Pollard who served 31 years with the department, and his brother Ray Pollard Jr. who has been with the department 11 years and works at another station in Brooklyn.
Pollard is also survived by his mother.
Monday morning, Mayor de Blasio and FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro spoke right after meeting with his family, saying they are devastated.
"This is a family that has done so much for New York City and now they're going through this loss and this pain and it's a very, very tough situation," Mayor de Blasio said.
"I'd ask the prayers of everyone in this city, for the Pollard family, for the retired firefighter Ray Pollard, for his brother Ray Jr., and for their mom and the rest of their extended family, for their terrible loss," Commissioner Nigro said.
This is the second FDNY death within a year. Lt. Michael Davidson lost his life in a fire in March 2018.
