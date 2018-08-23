FEMA tours flash flood damage in New Jersey

AJ Ross reports on FEMA touring parts of New Jersey that were pummeled by a recent round of flash flooding.

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey (WABC) --
FEMA is touring parts of New Jersey that were pummeled by a recent round of flash flooding.

In Little Falls, the onslaught of water caused nearly $5 million worth of damage to 100 homes.

Nearly two weeks after the devastating flash flood, the remnants of damage are still prevalent -- with contractors and debris bins dotting nearly every street.

One longtime Little Falls resident said his basement was completely washed away when relentless thunderstorms forced the nearby Peckman River to overflow August 11.

Like many of his neighbors, the sudden influx of water destroyed countless valuables and has left him with an undetermined amount of damage.

On Thursday morning, FEMA teams began visiting homes throughout Little Falls and beyond to assess the magnitude of damage beyond state and local resources.

"The FEMA teams are comprised of representatives from local emergency management, the state, and Small Business Administration," resident John Reilly said

FEMA confirms they'll be surveying properties throughout Bergen, Essex, Monmouth, Ocean, and Passaic counties.

