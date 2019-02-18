EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --Authorities are investigating after a fetus was found next to a tree in Brooklyn Monday morning.
The gruesome discovery was made just before 7 a.m. at Linden Boulevard and Bradford Street in East New York.
A woman reportedly found the fetus in a bag right next to a school.
At this point, further details were not available.
No arrests have been made.
More information will be posted as it is released.
