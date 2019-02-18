Fetus found in bag near Brooklyn school, authorities investigating

EAST NEW YORK, Brooklyn (WABC) --
Authorities are investigating after a fetus was found next to a tree in Brooklyn Monday morning.

The gruesome discovery was made just before 7 a.m. at Linden Boulevard and Bradford Street in East New York.

A woman reportedly found the fetus in a bag right next to a school.

At this point, further details were not available.

No arrests have been made.

More information will be posted as it is released.

----------
* More Brooklyn news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
baby deathNew York CityBrooklynEast New York
(Copyright ©2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Suspect followed woman off bus, raped her in Queens
Woman slashed by man who she said she met on dating app
Sailor in iconic Times Square kiss photo dies at 95
Police seek to re-interview Jussie Smollett
Search for mother's boyfriend after double murder in Bronx
AccuWeather Alert: Dreary and chilly Monday
Arrest made in fatal stabbing of teen on Bronx sidewalk
Businesses destroyed, residents displaced in NYC fire
Show More
50 Cent responds to alleged threat from NYPD commander
Trump lashes out at officials involved in Russia probe
Bodega owners want green light to sell marijuana if cannabis legalized
Video shows moments leading up to NYC bodega stabbing
White House indicates Trump to veto disapproval of emergency
More News