Holiday Gridlock Alert: NYC closes off parts of 5th Avenue to cars for final Sunday

5th Avenue is shut down to traffic from noon to 6pm between 57th and 48th street. Derick Waller has details.

NEW YORK CITY (WABC) -- An open Fifth Avenue can be a dream for pedestrians, but an absolute nightmare if you're traveling through Midtown by car.

On Sunday, Fifth Avenue is shut down to traffic from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m. between 57th Street and 48th Street. That includes bus traffic.

Cross town buses remain operational, but if you're taking the M50, consider walking instead. It's being rerouted.

All this is done for one last Sunday of space for pedestrians to walk up and down the festive street.

And, in case you haven't noticed, tourists are back.

"International visitation in particular is expected to triple this year which is important because they stay longer, spend more. One international traveler equals the spending of 4 domestic," Fred Dixon, President of NYC & Company said.

Also, expect a visit today from Mayor Eric Adams. He is going to be touring this massive new section of open streets around noon.

