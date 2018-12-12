Wake held for NYC firefighter killed in apparent road rage incident in Brooklyn

Josh Einiger reports on the wake held for an off-duty New York City firefighter killed in an apparent road rage attack.

Eyewitness News
BATH BEACH, Brooklyn (WABC)
Family, friends and colleagues gathered Wednesday at the wake for an off-duty New York City firefighter killed in an apparent road rage incident in Brooklyn.

33-year-old Faizal Coto was remembered as someone who loved being a firefighter and loved giving back to the community.

Police and firefighters were among those who filed in to a Brooklyn funeral home to pay tribute to one of New York's Bravest, who died in a way no one would have expected.

"He didn't go to a fire where we know the risks. He was in a fender bender," said firefighter Joe Romeo.

He was Coto's best friend at Engine 245 in Coney Island, a firehouse still in shock.

"This is just uncharted territory for us," said Romeo.

Early Sunday morning on the Belt Parkway, police say Coto got into a minor accident with the wrong man, a known gang member they identify as Joseph Desmond.

"As they came together and then pulled to the side of the road we believe our firefighter was set on in very short time, struck and then left on the side of the road," said NYPD Chief of Detectives Dermot Shea.

The search for the suspect's car brought police to a hotel in Perth Amboy, where they believe Desmond had been hiding out. He will be extradited back to New York in the next few days.

"We grieve with the FDNY, our hearts go out to them," said Shea.

They are a family of heroes, who were grieving as one.

"I want to be like him and we all want to be like him," said Romeo. "We always want to come out of this stronger and we will come out of this stronger and as a family. This is gonna be the tightest knit firehouse on the job. No question about that. And that's all thanks to him."

Funeral services for Coto will be held Thursday.

Police say murder charges are expected to be filed against Desmond.
Coto was a three-year veteran of the FDNY. He was also an aspiring rapper and hip-hop artist performing under the name FAIYA.

Black and purple bunting was placed above Engine 245 in Coney Island on Monday in honor of Coto.



