7 On Your Side: January's best bets

NEW YORK (WABC) --For anyone who can bear stepping foot in a Christmas store after the holidays: Now is the time to score! Consumer expert Janice Lieberman said all of that "ho ho ho" has got to go.
"You can get basics ornaments lights -- even artificial trees -- for cents on the dollar," Lieberman said.
Shoppers should also make moves on winter items since the season's over for retailers.
"We need to move it out of the store to make room for the new merchandise coming in," said Gina Curko, owner of SeeSaw Boutique in Tenafly and Fort Lee, New Jersey.
She is ready for resort wear, which means sweaters, coats, and boots will be marked down. Starting at 20 percent off, prices of warm apparel will begin to gradually decrease this month.
In light of all these discounts, think ahead to Valentine's Day! January is a great time to purchase luxury items before the prices go back up in February, said Jim Saliyik, of family-owned John Pierre Jewelers in Dumont, New Jersey.
"There are usually more deals occurring in January as we try to drum up more business," he said. "We just try to clear out as much as possible, watches or a fine piece of jewelry."
January is also a great month for Broadway tickets.
"There's two-for-one (deals) at some shows. Hotels are great. Why not make it a staycation? See a show, go to a hotel at half-price," Lieberman said.
According to Money Talks News, hotels have low occupancy right now and will slash overnight stays.
For those looking to chill on the couch instead, upgrade it! Furniture is marked down this month. Sofa, dining room and bedroom sets will all be on sale -- and linens, bedding and towels are at 50 to 70 percent off.
Plus, for those who made ambitious New Year's resolutions, gym memberships are at the lowest prices of the year.
Just be careful about those contracts: Cancellation policy are tough with gyms, and that could put customers on the hook for monthly fees for years, so read the fine print!
Happy New Year!
