POWERBALL

Harlem winner of $343.8 million Powerball jackpot comes forward

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The New York Lottery on Wednesday revealed the identity of the winner of the state's largest lotto jackpot in history.

Sixty-seven-year-old Robert Bailey, a retired federal government employee from Harlem, was presented with a ceremonial check for $343.8 million at Resorts World Casino in Jamaica, Queens.

"A family member gave me the numbers over 25 years ago, and I faithfully play them," Bailey said.

Bailey bought the winning ticket at West Harlem Deli at 2040 5th Avenue and East 126th Street and matched all six numbers in the October 27 drawing.

WATCH: NYC Powerball winner Robert Bailey comes forward

"I buy my tickets at three or four different stores," he said. "It was raining that day, so I went into the deli to get out of the rain and bought my tickets there."

Bailey said he checked his ticket online after the drawing and was shocked at what he saw.

"I said to myself, 'These look like my numbers,'" he said. "I tried to remain calm and sat down to watch some shows I had on my DVR. I didn't sleep the rest of the night."

One other winning ticket was sold in the $687.8 million Powerball jackpot, with a woman from Iowa claiming her share of the prize last week.

The winning numbers were 8, 12, 13, 19 and 27, and Powerball 4.

"It's a good life changer," Bailey said. "I plan to do the right thing with my money."

RELATED: The 10 largest lottery jackpots of all time and their winners

Powerball is played in 44 states. Odds of winning the Powerball jackpot is 1 in 292 million.

You can watch the next Powerball drawing here on abc7NY.com and our WABC Eyewitness News app on Wednesday night.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financelotterymoneyjackpotpowerballNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POWERBALL
Winner of huge Powerball jackpot found ticket on floor of pickup truck
1 of 2 winning Powerball tickets sold at deli in Harlem
Top 5 stories you need to know from the weekend
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
More powerball
PERSONAL FINANCE
SPONSORED: Ridgewood Savings Bank: 6 Signs You've Found the Right Bank
3 lucky NY lotto winners share a whopping $26.6 million
New computer scam costs woman $20,000
How to avoid 2 new devious internet scams
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
AccuWeather Alert: Snow total forecast inches higher for some places
44 dogs found in freezers, 130 more living in filth in NJ home
Exclusive: Parents blame NYC shelter for baby's death
Elderly man drives around barricade, into construction hole
NYPD: Question over child's costume prompts subway assault
Public asked to stop spreading rumors about missing teen
College student killed in New Jersey hit and run
'Bachelor' baby on the way! Arie and Lauren expecting
Show More
Blood pressure medicine recall expands amid cancer concerns
Police kill security guard detaining gunman at Illinois bar
Plan for Amazon HQ in Queens sparks protests
Prestigious high school shuts down bathrooms due to vaping
Suspect sought in string of violent Midtown robberies
More News