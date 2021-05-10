7 On Your Side

How to make the most of your tax refund check, 7 On Your Side shares top tips

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Tips on how to spend your tax refund check

NEW YORK (WABC) -- We're just one week away from the extended deadline to file your taxes and if you filed early the IRS says it's working through a backlog of about 1.5 million returns.

They're turning around refunds in about six to eight weeks.

But what do you do with that check when you get it?

The average tax refund is about $3,200.

If you took $1,200 of that and invested in the stock market growing at 6% a year, you'll have a $60,000 nest egg in 25 years.

ALSO READ: Financial tips for women by 7 On Your Side
EMBED More News Videos

Nina Pineda has tips for women on how to strive for financial freedom as we come out of the pandemic.



Other ways to grow your refund money - park some in a high yield savings account, many new online banks, credit unions, and non-bank providers offer much bigger annual yields than traditional savings. Look for accounts that have high-interest rates and low fees.

You could also divert a chunk of your check directly into your 401K and boost your retirement funds.

Next, get out your wallet and pay down your most expensive credit card, the one keeping you in a circle of debt with that sky-high interest rate. If you're carrying plastic that charges 20% or more in interest, it is time to ditch it.

Another good use is to deposit your refund in an emergency fund. It's a safety net in case the boiler breaks down or a partner takes an income hit. Set a goal to save at least three to six months of living expenses just in case.

How about some tax refund treats for yourself?

Invest in YOU! Maybe a professional course online to boost up a resume or learn a skill like writing, cooking, or other avenues of self-improvement.

Or, invest in your biggest asset, your home. You could complete a repair you've been ignoring like a new roof, or energy-saving measure which will help with your bills like a smart thermometer or security system.

ALSO READ: 7 On Your Side helps get Con Ed to pay for woman's car repair
EMBED More News Videos

It was a Con Edison crash and then a controversy. That's what one Bronx retiree says who's been without her wheels for weeks after the utility smashed her parked car.



----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Email 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com, or contact Nina on her Facebook page or tweet her at Twitter @7OnYourSideNY! You can also call the 7 On Your Side Hotline at 917-260-7697 or fill out the form below.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financerefundirstaxesinvesting7 on your side
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
Con Ed smashes woman's car, she gets 7 On Your Side
Financial tips for women by 7 On Your Side
How to avoid cryptocurrency scams
Woman's bank account frozen with no explanation, timeline
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NYPD still searching for person of interest in Times Square shooting
Mom shot in Times Square chaos thought she'd never see daughter again
AccuWeather: Early clouds, partly sunny and breezy
Lincoln Center begins outdoor performances on 'The Green'
New mom and gorilla hold babies at glass for each other
COVID Vaccine Updates: US cases at 7-month low; mask guidance may change
7 dead, including gunman, in shooting at CO birthday party
Show More
You can recycle old Barbies, Matchbox cars with Mattel's new program
Fauci: It may be time to relax indoor face mask mandates
Cyberattack on US pipeline is linked to criminal gang
Dumpling delivery fundraiser raises $17K for mental health resources
Most popular American baby names in 2020
More TOP STORIES News