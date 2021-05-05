Financial tips for women by 7 On Your Side

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=10572710" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Nina Pineda has tips to avoid cryptocurrency cons with 7 On Your Side.

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As we come out of the pandemic, women are confronting massive job losses and a perennial pay gap. That's why as we come back from COVID it's time for women to strive for financial freedom.The statistics tell the story. First, women live longer than men, so it's probable we'll need more money in retirement. And the road to financial freedom starts with savings and investment, yet just 8% of investors are women.Become more involved with your finances. It's never been easier to link and load all your accounts to your phone. Set reminders to check each weekly. This will familiarize yourself with spending habits and keep track of bank balances. And don't forget to sign up for fraud alerts.Next, establish an emergency savings "do not touch" account to create a financial safety net to pay for unexpected expenses without depleting your savings.Establishing credit is important for financial security. A good way to start is to sign up for a secured credit card that's one you must pay each month. Remember debt is your enemy.And since women live longer than men plan for your retirement. If your company offers a 401k, you should sign up. They may match a certain percentage, which is the equivalent of a raise. It'll also lower your taxable income, which will take a bite out of your tax bill.Some other big takeaways: if you're in debt, ditch your most expensive debt first. That means paying down the highest interest credit card or student loan.Make saving a priority. We suggest automating it so the money comes out of an account or paycheck automatically.Also, you should start a budget. That means knowing how much money is coming and going each month. Once you do, you can make a plan to pay down your debts.----------Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing. All emailsWithout a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.