7 On Your Side

Financial tips for women by 7 On Your Side

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Financial tips for women by 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- As we come out of the pandemic, women are confronting massive job losses and a perennial pay gap. That's why as we come back from COVID it's time for women to strive for financial freedom.

The statistics tell the story. First, women live longer than men, so it's probable we'll need more money in retirement. And the road to financial freedom starts with savings and investment, yet just 8% of investors are women.

Become more involved with your finances. It's never been easier to link and load all your accounts to your phone. Set reminders to check each weekly. This will familiarize yourself with spending habits and keep track of bank balances. And don't forget to sign up for fraud alerts.

Next, establish an emergency savings "do not touch" account to create a financial safety net to pay for unexpected expenses without depleting your savings.

Establishing credit is important for financial security. A good way to start is to sign up for a secured credit card that's one you must pay each month. Remember debt is your enemy.

And since women live longer than men plan for your retirement. If your company offers a 401k, you should sign up. They may match a certain percentage, which is the equivalent of a raise. It'll also lower your taxable income, which will take a bite out of your tax bill.

Some other big takeaways: if you're in debt, ditch your most expensive debt first. That means paying down the highest interest credit card or student loan.

Make saving a priority. We suggest automating it so the money comes out of an account or paycheck automatically.

Also, you should start a budget. That means knowing how much money is coming and going each month. Once you do, you can make a plan to pay down your debts.

ALSO READ | How to avoid cryptocurrency scams, 7 On Your Side has tips
EMBED More News Videos

Nina Pineda has tips to avoid cryptocurrency cons with 7 On Your Side.



----------
SHARE YOUR STORY

Do you have an issue with a company that you haven't been able to resolve? If so, 7 On Your Side wants to help you!

Fill out the form below or email your questions, issues, or story ideas by filling out the form below or by emailing 7OnYourSideNina@abc.com. All emails MUST INCLUDE YOUR NAME AND CELLPHONE NUMBER. Without a phone number, 7 On Your Side will not be able to respond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
personal financemoney7 on your sidefinanceretirementwomen
Copyright © 2021 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
7 ON YOUR SIDE
How to avoid cryptocurrency scams
Woman's bank account frozen with no explanation, timeline
Clothing donations piled up outside van for 3 years in Brooklyn
How to take cheaper vacations amid skyrocketing airfare
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
11 hurt, 3 seriously, in NYC apartment fire
Rutgers professor dies of COVID-19 in India
1 dead in crash involving FedEx tractor trailer on LIE
AccuWeather: Heavy showers and a thundershower
US birth rate falls to lowest on record
Latest hate crime attacks spark call for revisiting bail reform laws
Judge orders DOJ to release Trump obstruction memo
Show More
COVID Updates: UK wants to give 3rd doses by fall to people over 50
Transit Authority, NYPD on their strategy to combat subway crime
Biden aims for vaccinating 70% of adult Americans by July 4
Man from NJ stuck in India after traveling to care for sick father
'He was so lucky': 3-year-old survives 5-story fall out NYC window
More TOP STORIES News