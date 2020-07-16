Jersey City awards COVID-19 relief funding to more than 150 recipients

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6292604" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Suddenly, the brutal death of George Floyd while in the custody of police officers in Minneapolis filled the streets of a nation with rage and sorrow. New York was no different. Protesters put the fear of the virus aside and took to the streets by the thousands. Abandoning the safety and comfort of social distance, to demand social change.

MORE CORONAVIRUS COVID-19 COVERAGE

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7ny.com/video/embed/?pid=6311834" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio along with local health experts have repeatedly called contact tracing a key element in preventing another spike of coronavirus in the city.

JERSEY CITY, New Jersey (WABC) -- Jersey City's hardest hit areas from the coronavirus will be getting some much needed relief.Mayor Steven Fulop announced more than 150 grant recipients from the first round of funding.$2 million in private donations were raised through the Mayor's COVID-19 Community Relief Distribution Fund.The money will directly support community-based organizations, the revitalization of the arts community, as well as critical summer recreation and enrichment programming for Jersey City's youth.Following a thorough selection process, the 154 community-based organizations and institutions citywide have been selected to receive grants upwards of $65,000 being distributed through the Jersey City Economic Development Corporation.The awardees include 119 artists and arts organizations as chosen by the Jersey City Arts Council, 12 summer youth nonprofit organizations, 11 art program organizations, and 12 community-based organizations identified to receive the grants ranging from $5,000 to $65,000."We have been working proactively throughout this pandemic to prepare for the aftermath and to be able to provide as much assistance as possible to our severely impacted community," said Mayor Fulop. "True heroes have emerged in recent months, from our first responders and frontline workers to those who have generously donated to the Relief Fund and the community organizations who are committed to reopening; and we need to continue working together to ensure a recovery that will revitalize and rebuild our foundation for a sustainable future."The largest grants will be provided to several nonprofits, including $65,000 to the Jersey City Parks Coalition to help maintain all city parks and open spaces. Both the Hudson County Boys & Girls Club and New City Kids will receive $50,000 each to address the importance of youth engagement during summer months and will be required to use the money to develop youth recreation as well as enrichment and employment programs, with a focus on outdoor activities that address public health social distancing guidance.Next month, the second round of relief funding will be dedicated to the Jersey City Hardship Relief Grant, which has been established to work through community-based nonprofits to provide direct funding and support to residents most in need in the wake of the pandemic. Funding for the critical services will primarily address food insecurity and rental assistance for families struggling to make ends meet. The Hardship Relief Grant will also assist residents with landlord-tenant and other legal services, benefits counseling, immigrant rights and other related services.