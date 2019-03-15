PORT RICHMOND, Staten Island (WABC) -- Luck may be on your side if you buy your Powerball tickets at a Stop & Shop on Staten Island.
The store on Richmond Avenue in Port Richmond sold two $1 million winning tickets in Wednesday's Powerball drawing.
Store manager Larry Diantonio may be the key to the good fortune.
He earned the nickname "Lucky Larry" after a $245.6 million Powerball ticket was sold at the Stop & Shop he used to manage.
"Hopefully more customers will do that, more people will do that," Diantonio said. "Come here, visit the store, buy a ticket, do a little shopping, and hopefully have another winner."
Stop & Shop has donated its $10,000 commission to the largest food pantry and soup kitchen on Staten Island.
Since no one claimed the top prize Wednesday, $495 million is up for grabs on Saturday.
----------
* More Staten Island news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
* Follow us on YouTube
'Lucky Larry' sold two $1 million winning tickets in Wednesday's Powerball at Staten Island store
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News