Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654M

The current Mega Millions jackpot could be record-breaking: With no winner Friday night, the prize increased to an estimated $654 million, one of the largest prizes in the history of the game.Mega Millions officials said no one matched all six numbers Friday to win the $548 million prize. The numbers were:Megaball:The next drawing will be held on Tuesday. The estimated jackpot for that drawing would be the fourth largest lottery prize in U.S. history.The current Mega Millions record jackpot is $656 million from a prize won on March 30, 2012.This jackpot has been steadily increasing since July 24, when a California office pool of 11 coworkers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week: The Powerball drawing, set for Saturday night, has a jackpot of $314 million.Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.----------