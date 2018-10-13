MEGA MILLIONS

Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654M

EMBED </>More Videos

Here's what you should know if you're thinking of playing the Mega Millions. (Julio Cortez/AP Photo)

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
The current Mega Millions jackpot could be record-breaking: With no winner Friday night, the prize increased to an estimated $654 million, one of the largest prizes in the history of the game.

Mega Millions officials said no one matched all six numbers Friday to win the $548 million prize. The numbers were: 70-24-46-4-61 Megaball: 7

The next drawing will be held on Tuesday. The estimated jackpot for that drawing would be the fourth largest lottery prize in U.S. history.

The current Mega Millions record jackpot is $656 million from a prize won on March 30, 2012.

This jackpot has been steadily increasing since July 24, when a California office pool of 11 coworkers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week: The Powerball drawing, set for Saturday night, has a jackpot of $314 million.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.

Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Friday night.

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemega millionslotterymoneyjackpotNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEGA MILLIONS
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $548M
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
No winner: Mega Millions jackpot grows to $470 million
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Dow plunges more than 800 points, worst drop in 8 months
Mega Millions jackpot climbs to near-record $548M
Mega Millions jackpot at $470M ahead of tonight's drawing
7 On Your Side makes waves to get water park refund
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
Man wanted for exposing himself to 2 teens in Brooklyn
Funeral of 4 sisters killed in limo crash set for Saturday
Head of LI school union charged with stealing $90K in dues
Safety group wants Hyundai. Kia to recall 2.9M vehicles
Neighbors question why 'Cornerstore Caroline' accused young boy of grabbing her
Bronx parents: School bus aide punched son who has autism
Police: 11 baby bodies found in closed funeral home
'Squirrel Census' underway in Central Park
Show More
Exclusive: Video shows woman shoved, dragged on SI
2nd arrest made in hit-and-run death of NJ vice principal
Former reporter Art McFarland recognized as 'dream broadcaster
Charges upgraded in LI DWI crash that killed Boy Scout
NJ basketball coach accused of distributing child porn
More News