Mega Millions jackpot climbs to $654M

NEW YORK (WABC) --The current Mega Millions jackpot could be record-breaking: With no winner Friday night, the prize increased to an estimated $654 million, one of the largest prizes in the history of the game.
Mega Millions officials said no one matched all six numbers Friday to win the $548 million prize. The numbers were: 70-24-46-4-61 Megaball: 7
The next drawing will be held on Tuesday. The estimated jackpot for that drawing would be the fourth largest lottery prize in U.S. history.
The current Mega Millions record jackpot is $656 million from a prize won on March 30, 2012.
This jackpot has been steadily increasing since July 24, when a California office pool of 11 coworkers shared $543 million, the largest prize ever won on a single ticket in the game.
The Mega Millions jackpot is not the only big jackpot up for grabs this week: The Powerball drawing, set for Saturday night, has a jackpot of $314 million.
Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Overall odds of winning the jackpot are 1 in 302,575,350.
Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
