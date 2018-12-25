MEGA MILLIONS

Winning numbers drawn in $321 million Christmas night Mega Millions jackpot

EMBED </>More Videos

It could be a very merry Christmas indeed for anyone lucky enough to win the next Mega Millions drawing

Eyewitness News
NEW YORK (WABC) --
It could turn out to be a very merry Christmas indeed for anyone who may have been lucky enough to win Tuesday night's Mega Millions drawing.

The winning numbers were drawn for the $321 million jackpot. The numbers were: 8, 42, 50, 43, and 2, and the Mega Ball was 6.

The jackpot has a cash option of $193 million, before taxes.

There have been five jackpot wins so far in 2018.

A single ticket was sold in South Carolina in October for the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever, $1.5 billion.

But the winner of that prize has not yet claimed it.

Mega Millions jackpots start out at $40 million and roll over if there is no jackpot winner. Tickets are sold in 44 states plus the District of Columbia and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

You can watch the next Mega Millions drawing before Eyewitness News at 11 on Friday night.

RELATED: Things you need to consider if you win a mega jackpot
RELATED: Which state in the area is the best to buy a Mega Millions ticket?

RELATED: The 10 largest lottery jackpots of all time and their winners

RELATED: The biggest Mega Millions, Powerball drawings ever

----------
*Follow us on YouTube
* More local news
* Send us a news tip
* Download the abc7NY app for breaking news alerts
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
financemega millionslotterymoneyjackpotNew York City
(Copyright ©2018 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
MEGA MILLIONS
Powerball lottery jackpot at $750M for drawing Saturday
Lottery jackpots: Things you need to consider if you win
10 largest lottery jackpots in history
How does the lottery jackpot grow?
More mega millions
PERSONAL FINANCE
Poker player turns $5 bet into $1 million at Borgata
Dow Jones plunges more than 650 points on Christmas Eve
7 On Your Side: Tips for climbing out of holiday debt
Bank surprises single mom, pays off $150K in student loans
More Personal Finance
Top Stories
88-year-old woman struck in face during NYC home invasion
NJ firefighter killed responding to call on Christmas morning
GoFundMe: Donors refunded in scam involving homeless vet
What to know about returning those unwanted holiday gifts
Bernie Madoff's former secretary seeks early release from prison
Officer stops allegedly drunk wrong-way driver on LI highway
Dog born without nose hopes to find forever home
Guatemalan boy dies in US custody; 2nd death this month
Show More
Video: NYPD officer fights off homeless men at subway station
NJ school board to meet regarding HS wrestler's forced haircut
Trump tells boy that believing in Santa at 7 is 'marginal'
Thieves target unlocked cars in NY town on Christmas Eve
Reunited father, son celebrate Christmas together for 1st time
More News