Your stimulus and tax refund questions answered by 7 On Your Side

NEW YORK (WABC) -- You may have already received your third stimulus check from Uncle Sam recently for as much as $1,400 for every qualifying American, including dependents.The payments are being automatically delivered to taxpayers over the next few weeks, at the same time; the IRS is also struggling with a backlog of tax refunds.The most common question 7 On Your Side is getting is "If I have not filed my 2020 taxes, will I still get my check?"The answer is "yes." We are in the middle of tax filing season. Don't worry, the IRS will use your last tax return to determine the amount you are eligible to receive.If you made less this year during the pandemic and qualify for a bigger check, you will have the chance to adjust your income and get the rest of your money later this year after your file your 2020 return.You will need to file within 90 days of the tax deadline, which has been extended to May 17th.The next popular question is: "Can my stimulus check be garnished for unpaid debts?"The answer is yes and no.The new checks cannot be garnished to pay back taxes, child support, or outstanding student loans.But unlike the last $600 check, this latest round is not protected from debt collectors to pay for past-due credit card debt or medical costs, provided there's a judgment against you first.People also want to know if your check is considered taxable income.The answer is "no." You won't be taxed on your stimulus money. A direct payment you get this year won't reduce your tax refund in 2021 or increase the amount you owe.The exception being if you never got any stimulus money and are filing for a Recovery Rebate Credit on your federal income tax returns.The IRS will take out whatever back taxes you owe first, then give you the leftovers.A family of four could get up to $5,000 with the latest round, the most generous helping of stimulus cash.So, what should you do with it? You could pay down debt, saving on interest.You can shore up or even start an emergency fund.Or, put money in a tax-advantaged 529 Plan to help save for your kid's college education.