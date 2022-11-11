Suspect in custody after fire alarm triggered chemicals to fill Staten Island Amazon warehouse

Two people were hospitalized and a suspect is in police custody after a fire alarm was pulled at an Amazon warehouse on Staten Island.

BLOOMFIELD, Staten Island (WABC) -- Police brought a suspect into custody after a fire alarm went off in a Staten Island Amazon warehouse, which triggered a massive evacuation.

Newscopter7 was overhead the fulfillment center this morning in Bloomfield, as 2,000 employees were rushed out to the parking lot.

Authorities say about a dozen people were hurt for exposure to dry chemicals and two people were taken to the hospital.

The chemicals were released when the fire alarm was activated.

Officials say the dayside shift at the warehouse was canceled so crews could clean up after the incident.

