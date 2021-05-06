Fire at Long Island waste facility impacts LIRR train service

By Eyewitness News
WESTBURY, Long Island (WABC) -- A large fire at a commercial waste facility is affecting service on Long Island Wednesday night.

According to the LIRR, train service has been suspended in both directions between Hicksville and Jamaica on the Ronkonkoma and Port Jefferson Branches due to the fire in Westbury.


Officials say the fire department and LIRR personnel were on the scene.

They say service will remain suspended until the fire is brought under control and the track is inspected.

No injuries have been reported so far.

This is breaking news. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

